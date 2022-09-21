Read full article on original website
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
Friends of the Library annual meeting
Friends of the Memorial Library’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p..m. at the Boothbay Town Office. All are welcome to join. Please come to the meeting for the election of new officers, reports on the success of the Used Book Store in 2022, as well as the Library's upcoming events and strategic plans for the expansion. Refreshments will be served.
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5pm at the Southport Town Hall. There are no applications for building permits to be considered, so the Board will hold a workshop. The agenda is:. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of previous...
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
Selectmen to meet Sept. 26
Boothbay Harbor selectmen will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the 11 Howard St. town office meeting room. The agenda includes licenses, a public hearing for the Maine Municipal Association’s General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices, a presentation from Boothbay Regional Development Corporation and approval for a special town meeting warrant for a fluoride referendum question.
December calendar
1-31 – Hike the Holiday Story Trail – Follow the illustrated signs that tell a tale along the trail at Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm, 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Easy one-mile loop. Suitable for children of all ages. Free. FMI: Environmental Educator Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
AOS 98 board gets central office updates
The Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 board met for the first time Sept. 20 since the February annual budget meeting. The board welcomed new members George Chase from Edgecomb Eddy and Jennifer Dobransky from Georgetown Central School and new AOS 98 Director of Technology Paul McGovern. Superintendent Robert Kahler said...
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
Raffle to help the animals
Items donated by area businesses are the prizes in a raffle set up by local animal advocate Lawrence Pitcher. Proceeds will benefit local animals shelters. Prizes include gift certificates to Good ’N You Mobile station, Tugboat Inn, Enchantments and a fishing rod from Grover’s Hardware. The raffle tickets are being sold at Nathan’s Pharmacy in the Meadow Mall, Boothbay Harbor.
Marks-Murray wedding
Jeremy Marks and Leanne Murray grew up in the same town in New Jersey and attended the same schools from early childhood through high school. After graduation they both left New Jersey to attend college. Fast forward many years when they reconnected in the San Francisco Bay Area where each...
Thanks for the support
My former office neighbor and longstanding ad salesperson and operations manager, Sarah Morley, shared the following story of a recent encounter which helped boost our confidence. “I was standing waiting to pay for my coffee and two ladies walked in and one lady immediately picked up our paper and said,...
Sue Mello honored as a Maine Clean Water Champion
Susan “Sue” Mello, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Boothbay Region Water District, is among the broad range of volunteers and professionals who have been honored as “Clean Water Champions” in Maine as part of a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 100 Clean Water Champions will be celebrated at a Sept. 29 event on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.
October full moon candlelight Labyrinth walk
You are cordially invited to a full moon candlelight labyrinth walk to be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Field next to Edgecomb Community Church, UCC. Come and join us on this special evening and walk the Labyrinth in Field by candlelight. It...
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
Mobile Stand Downs bring homeless veterans’ connection to services to four Maine cities
The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be co-hosting the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down during the month of October. The first priority of the Stand Downs is to provide veterans with connection to housing and working with partner organizations, the event will also offer access to new winter clothes and boots, VA and state benefits, non-perishable food, haircuts, employment opportunities, and will provide a free lunch to attendees.
‘Tourist Season’ the new show by John Vander
John Vander has painted for many years in Italy. He has painted a series based on formal gardens, Tuscan landscapes, architecture, as well as remembrance of a trip to Mali and, of course, many paintings based on his experience of the Maine coast. “I realized that although I had been...
