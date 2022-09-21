Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar
Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Date, live stream FREE, TV channel and kick-off time for 2022 World Cup Group C clash
POLAND have Saudi Arabia lined up for their second Group C clash - and they'll be hoping Robert Lewandowski can deliver the goods. Lewandowski, 34, could be representing his country at the World Cup for the last time. And having got life at Barcelona off to a sensational start, the...
Eight European countries to participate in diversity campaign during Qatar World Cup
Ten European football teams -- the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales -- will participate in a season-long "OneLove" campaign promoting inclusion and opposing discrimination.
FIFA・
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
Soccer-Fifteen players threaten to quit Spain women's team if coach is not fired
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen players from the Spaain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.
BBC
Italy v England: Euro 2020 finalists meet looking to regain lost momentum
Date: Friday, 23 September Time: 19:45 BST Venue: San Siro, Milan Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app. England meet Italy here in Milan 439 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley that brought despair on the pitch accompanied by bitterness and recriminations off it and with both now seeking to regain lost momentum.
BBC
Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games. The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in. Messi doubled...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup
Here are Liverpool's thirteen matches between October and November before the leagues break up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
UEFA・
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
BBC
Spain women's players deny asking for coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Spain women's players have denied they asked the country's football association to dismiss head coach Jorge Vilda. The RFEF claimed 15 players said they would resign from the team unless Vilda was sacked as his tenure was affecting their emotional state and health. But, in a statement, the players said...
BBC
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble
Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA・
Hosting the FIFA World Cup brings benefits. But not as many as politicians claim
The World Cup kicks off on 20 November, when Qatar will host Ecuador in the opening match. It will conclude on 18 December when the final will be played in the 80 000-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium. In the intervening weeks the world’s attention will be on Qatar, the smallest country by land area ever to host the event. Having faced much criticism ever since winning the bid, it is likely that Qatar would want to impress. Expect the spectacular.
FIFA・
Spanish women's soccer in turmoil after player revolt
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15 players had sent identical letters by email, citing coach Jorge Vilda as the reason for the problems. On Friday, the email sent by the players was published by local media. The federation confirmed to The Associated Press that the email was genuine and the names of the 15 players, which did not include Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. The email did not explicitly demand for Vilda to be fired. It said “the general situation on the Spanish national team generated by recent events, events which (the federation) is aware of, is greatly affecting my emotional state and therefore my health.”
Is neo-fascism on the rise with Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election?
Ahead of the Italian elections, international media are accusing frontrunner Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party (BoI), of having ties with neo-fascist movements.Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, former BoI candidate and spokesperson for far-right European Social Movement, claimed Ms Meloni is not a neo-fascist, however she is using the Tricolour Flame, one of their symbols, in the party’s logo.“They should take it out. But Brothers of Italy leaders won’t do it because she would risk losing 5 per cent of her electorate”, Mr Lavarini said.Ms Meloni denied these accusations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump promises to deport ‘millions’ if elected again in 2024Tearful goodbyes as Russian reservists head to Ukraine after 'partial mobilisation'Kwasi Kwarteng denies his mini-budget is 'a gamble'
First Look: Inside Doha’s Bonkers New Golden World Cup Stadium
Soccer fans, it’s almost time! Football fever has descended upon Doha, Qatar, leading up to the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. This week, UK-based design studio Foster + Partners unveiled the design for the Lusail Stadium which will be the setting for 10 matches during the soccer World Cup—including the final. The stadium is unmissable, thanks to its burnished golden exterior: It lights up beautifully at night and even sparkles under the sun. Inside the showpiece, a muted sand-colored palette will allow fans to provide the color splash with flags, kits and scarves. The eye-catching design was inspired by Islamic...
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
