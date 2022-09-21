BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15 players had sent identical letters by email, citing coach Jorge Vilda as the reason for the problems. On Friday, the email sent by the players was published by local media. The federation confirmed to The Associated Press that the email was genuine and the names of the 15 players, which did not include Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. The email did not explicitly demand for Vilda to be fired. It said “the general situation on the Spanish national team generated by recent events, events which (the federation) is aware of, is greatly affecting my emotional state and therefore my health.”

