ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

‘It doesn’t cut it’: Small businesses seek clarity on energy bill cap

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxkdb_0i4Adma700

Small business owners have voiced their concern and confusion after the Government announced its plan for an energy bill cap amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The wholesale cost of gas and electricity will be slashed for companies under a scheme which will run for six months starting in October, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said, but some businesses have suggested VAT cuts as a better solution.

The founder of online retail gift company Betsy Benn based in Cheltenham , said she is “suspicious” about the six-month plan when the equivalent cap on household energy bills is set to last two years.

Six months just doesn't cut it for any kind of planning solution

Business owner Betsy Benn

Betsy Benn, 47, told the PA news agency: “Purely from a planning point of view, it is really disappointing. If the domestic cap is for two years, they are expecting rates to be unstable for two years – so why are they only making a plan for businesses for six months?

“Six months just doesn’t cut it for any kind of planning solution.

“There’s really not much information around it, it just seems to be a headline announcement again.

“I feel like (there) is pressure from the energy companies and I wonder if there is more for them to gain by not having a cap? I feel suspicious about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zFfD_0i4Adma700

Ms Benn is worried about her business’s use of electricity to make personalised gifts and already had plans to bring forward the company’s production of Christmas-themed items to avoid the expected price rise in October.

“We are just maintaining the frugal approach really, we’re putting as much effort into getting Christmas production done now and just compulsively going around the studio, switching off lights, switching off radiators,” she said.

“(But) if there’s no protection for small businesses after the initial six months, it’s concerning.

“It’s great that there is a cap for our peak trading period, but we are heading into a deep recession.

“I am confused and looking for more clarity.”

Paul Cook , director at The Angry Parrot micropub in Cheltenham, is also concerned about what lies beyond the next six months.

“This support’s only for six months, and I don’t mean to sound ungrateful, but what’s going to happen after those six months? Will it be enough to turn it all around? We need to make sure the public has disposable income,” Mr Cook, 50, told PA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzqsQ_0i4Adma700

“Trade for us has already dropped off probably by about 40% in the past month. We’re looking towards the Christmas period and hoping this could help to kickstart things, but I don’t know.”

Mr Cook said that while “relief is welcome,” the future of his business relies on the spending power of the general public.

“It’s all well and good reducing the energy cap … but if the general public aren’t in the pubs, clubs and hospitality venues across England, then it makes no difference,” he said.

“People are trying to save money where they can. Covid obviously changed people’s behaviour, it’s all a bit of a cumulative effect really, and this is sort of the peak of it, I think.”

Mr Cook added: “VAT is always a killer, if we could reduce that that would be more than welcome. It’s all about cash flow for us.

“Any scrapping of business rates for the remainder of the year, that would be more than welcome.”

Another business owner, who runs a cafe and tea rooms in Beverley, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, joined Mr Cook in highlighting VAT cuts as something he believes would help more than an energy bill cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jd5Lt_0i4Adma700

Robert Chapman, 56, said: “VAT cuts stimulate growth; you’re incentivised to open for longer hours, employ more staff, because you keep more of your takings.

“Our customer numbers are down, input costs are up. Obviously, our energy prices are up, our labour costs are up, everything is going in one direction. There’s a limit to how much you can pass on to customers.

“So, at some stage something has to give and whether that is the VAT rate, whether that’s businesses going bust, whether that’s prices going through the roof, but something has to give.

“It would be great if the Government took a proactive step … to manage us through this process rather than reacting to business failures which, obviously, is the only other sort of outcome really.”

But Sarah Laker, 52, owner of two independent stationery shops in Marple and Wilmslow in Cheshire, said she is “really pleased” with the Government’s plan.

“I think six months will see us through the worst of the winter and will help relieve the financial pressure,” Ms Laker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5Mqp_0i4Adma700

“I’m glad they are reviewing it though, as the problem hasn’t gone away, so I hope that further measures will be put into place.

“This will really help independent retail and the high street, at a time when we are still battling the long-term effects of the pandemic.

“It means I won’t have to put up prices again at the moment and it will also hopefully help all my suppliers maintain their current prices, which will in turn help my customers.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Fracking ban lifted as energy security made ‘absolute priority’ by Government

England’s fracking ban has been lifted as Liz Truss’s Government vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested limits on acceptable levels of seismic activity are too restrictive and said the Government is determined to “realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.Fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts

The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Cook
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
The Independent

Liz Truss tells US corporate giants her tax cuts ‘just the start’, despite warnings of unsustainable debt

Liz Truss has told US multinational corporations that her plan for imminent tax cuts is “just the start” of a long-term plan to simply Britain’s taxes as she tries to lure investment.The prime minister told bosses of firms including Google, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase that she wants “lower, simpler taxes” to attract businesses to the UK during a speech in New York on Wednesday.Ms Truss also said Britain still has a significant number of people who are “economically inactive” following the Covid crisis – vowing that her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget would “encourage more people to go into work”.Confirming...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Christma
The Independent

Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% on Thursday.It means that rates are now at their highest level since 2008 and could rise even further as the central bank looks to grapple soaring inflation.But what does the rate hike actually mean for households? And does anyone stand to gain? The PA news agency explores the implications here.– Why are rates rising so much?The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control, targeting 2% a year.But in recent months inflation has started to run away. It hit 9.9% in...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Households are sent letters warning E.On energy bills will rise from £180 to £458 despite price cap - after Liz Truss insisted soaring bills were a 'price worth paying' in the fight against Russia

Energy firms are sending households notice of the vastly higher direct debits they will pay within days - despite the Government's price freeze - as Liz Truss insisted soaring energy bills are a 'price worth paying' to combat Vladimir Putin. E.On customers were among those to raise a flurry of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Housebuilders boosted by stamp duty cuts and moves to free up planning

Housebuilders have seen shares lift higher after the Chancellor’s move to slash stamp duty and reform Britain’s planning system. Vistry – formerly known as Bovis Homes – and rivals Countryside and Crest Nicholson enjoyed solid gains in the FTSE 250 Index after Kwasi Kwarteng revealed a boost for homebuyers and developers in his mini-budget.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tax cut will not ‘suddenly unlock growth’ CBI boss warns chancellor

One of the UK’s most senior business leaders has warned the chancellor that measures included in his tax cutting Budget will not “suddenly unlock growth”.Kwasi Kwarteng was accused of "betting the house" on trickle-down economics after he unveiled £45bn-worth of tax cuts and massively increased borrowing in what had been billed as a ‘mini Budget’.He abolished the top 45p rate of income tax, reversed the rise in national insurance and scrapped a planned rise in corporation tax in a drive to boost economic growth.But sterling fell to its lowest level since in 37 years amid concerns over borrowing and...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Corporation tax hike on big business profits cancelled, says Kwarteng

The planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits will be axed, the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced, claiming the move can help boost wages and jobs.The levy was due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next April – after Rishi Sunak accepted the low rate had failed to boost investment – but will now stay at the lowest rate in the G20, at a cost of £19bn.Earlier this week, an analysis by the IPPR think tank found that – even with the 19p rate, by far the lowest of leading economies – the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

How will mini-budget announcements affect UK households?

Households will see a shake-up to their finances as a result of the mini-budget delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, including a raft of tax cuts.Here is a look at what it could mean for you.– Home moversPermanent cuts to stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland could encourage more people on or up the property ladder.The “nil rate” stamp duty band will be doubled from £125,000 to £250,000.First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty up to £425,000. First-time buyers will be able to access the relief when they buy a property costing less than £625,000 rather than the previous £500,000.The...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with tax plans helping only those on above £155k

Kwasi Kwarteng is “betting the house” and putting national debt on an “unsustainable rising path” with vast tax cuts that only benefit those earning more than £155,000, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.The respected financial think tank accused the Chancellor of detailing the biggest package of cuts in 50 years “without even a semblance of an effort to make the public finance numbers add up”.Director Paul Johnson gave a scathing assessment of the Chancellor’s economic strategy that included nearly £45 billion a year in tax cuts and a huge hike in borrowing.Worth repeating. Take all the tax changes coming...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Made.com considers job cuts and company sale after trading woes

Online furniture firm Made.com is reviewing potential job cuts and a possible sale after the business was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.The company told shareholders on Friday it is conducting a “strategic headcount review” as part of a broader review as it seeks to slash costs.It follows reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.Made said the review of worker numbers will take place “within the next few weeks”.Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says

The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank.Analysis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement by Resolution Foundation said “only the very richest households in Britain” will see their incomes grow as a result of the most significant tax cuts in 50 years.The richest 5% will see their incomes grow by 2% next year (2023-24), while the other 95% of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.The package will also see London and the South...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy