ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mississippian

Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford

On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

11th Oxford Blues Festival kicks off Oct. 6

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
NEW ALBANY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MS
wcbi.com

Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81

Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
BATESVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Icu
panolian.com

Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89

Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
panolian.com

Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81

Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Born May 29, 1941 to...
BATESVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cancer
desotocountynews.com

Water Tower Festival is Saturday

Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
HERNANDO, MS
panolian.com

Linda K. Acevedo, 54

Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
BATESVILLE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy