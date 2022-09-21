Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Mississippian
Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford
On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
DeSoto Times Today
11th Oxford Blues Festival kicks off Oct. 6
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
Oxford Eagle
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
panolian.com
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
panolian.com
Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89
Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
panolian.com
Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81
Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Born May 29, 1941 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
panolian.com
Linda K. Acevedo, 54
Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
panolian.com
Green Wave on the road in Greenville – ND coming off 32-10 district loss to Marshall
With their season at its halfway point, the North Delta School Green Wave gets set to embark on a three-game road trip Friday as they take on their toughest opponent yet in the No. 2 ranked Greenville-St. Joseph Fighting Irish in a 7 p.m kickoff. North Delta (2-3) will look...
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
Memphis DA says some fellow progressive prosecutors ‘tarnished the brand,’ learned lessons from their mistakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some progressive district attorneys "may have tarnished the brand," Memphis' new top prosecutor told Fox News, noting that he's taken lessons from their mistakes. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was sworn in on Aug. 31, making him the first Democrat to hold the position in...
actionnews5.com
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
Comments / 1