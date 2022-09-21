ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hardy submits opponent during Jiu-Jitsu tournament before going on to win gold

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tom Hardy stunned spectators by submitting his opponent in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition before going on to win gold.

The actor, 45, dressed in blue robes, secretly entered the event in Milton Keynes on Saturday, 17 September.

Mr Hardy hooked his arm around his opponent’s neck and was declared winner by submission within just 20 seconds.

Event sponsor Sean Rosborough said organisers kept Mr Hardy’s appearance under wraps.

“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all,” he added.

The Independent

