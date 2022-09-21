Women and smokers at highest risk of dying early from type 2 diabetes

Women, young people and smokers are more likely to die from type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

Researchers found that women with the disease have a 60 per cent increased risk of early death, and on average, will live five years less than a healthy woman.

Meanwhile, men who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have a 44 per cent increased risk of dying prematurely and will live around 4.5 years less.

The study, carried out by Salford Royal Hospital, observed 11,806 patients with type 2 diabetes over a period of 10 years.

It found that smoking poses the biggest risk to those diagnosed with the disease, as life expectancy of smokers was shortened by 10 years. Additionally, an early diagnosis – before the age of 65 – may reduce life expectancy by more than eight years.

According to Diabetes UK, around one in 10 of people aged 40 and over have type 2 diabetes.

A total of around 3.8 million adults have some form of diabetes, but up to 90 per cent of these diagnoses are type 2.

The charity said there are “almost 1 million more people living with type 2 diabetes, who don’t know they have it because they haven’t been diagnosed”.

For the study, researchers worked out the life expectancy of the diagnosed patients at the hospital and compared it with figures for the general population of the same age and sex.

They also accounted for demographic and lifestyle factors when looking at mortality rates.

A total of 3,921 participants died during the ten-year study, compared to an expected figure of 2,135 among the general population.

Researchers concluded that this showed an 84 per cent higher risk of early death in people with diabetes than in the general population.

The increased risk of early death was greater for women (96 per cent) with the disease than for men (74 per cent).

The study also found that type 2 diabetes poses a greater risk to those diagnosed at an early age.

Those diagnosed below 65 years old had a 93 per cent higher risk of an early death and lived more than eight years less than people of the same age in the general population. Those diagnosed at 65 and older lost less than two years.

Dr Adrian Heald, an author of the study and consultant physician in diabetes and endocrinology, said the findings show it is “vital” that people understand the risk they face.

“It is vital that the groups at the highest risk are made aware of not just the increased risk that they face but also the size of the risk,” Heald said.

“Doing so may make the health advice they are given seem more relevant and so help them make changes that can improve their quality – and length – of life.”