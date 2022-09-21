ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

By Via AP news wire
 2 days ago

FIFA came under pressure Wednesday from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination.

France and Germany , the last two World Cup champions, were among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who joined the “One Love” campaign, which started in the Netherlands. The Dutch team plays Qatar in Group A on Nov. 29.

FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body.

Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.

“Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching,” England captain Harry Kane said in a statement.

The Swiss soccer federation said it wanted captain Granit Xhaka to wear an armband on which “you can see a heart with diverse colors which represent the diversity of humanity.”

Soccer players have embraced their platform to make statements in recent years. Taking a knee on the field was routine before Premier League games for two seasons after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer in the United States.

FIFA supported taking a knee and now has to decide whether to back some of its most influential member federations in a gesture that could embarrass Qatar.

“A request to FIFA has also been submitted asking that permission be provided for the armbands to be worn throughout the FIFA World Cup,” the Welsh soccer federation said in a statement.

FIFA did not immediately comment on the request.

The campaign for the armbands was launched one day after the Emir of Qatar spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York promising a World Cup without discrimination.

“The Qatari people will receive with open arms football fans from all walks of life,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a speech to other world leaders.

The eight European teams backing the “One Love” campaign for human rights also included Belgium and Denmark. The five European qualifiers for the World Cup not taking part Wednesday were Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and Spain.

However, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski — a two-time FIFA world player of the year — said this week he would take an armband in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag to Qatar.

Poland refused to play Russia, the 2018 World Cup host, in a playoff match in March. Before the game, FIFA and European soccer body UEFA banned Russian teams from international competitions because the country invaded Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Independent

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
FIFA
AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
BASKETBALL
The Independent

UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
UEFA
The Independent

Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
UEFA
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
TRAVEL
CBS Sports

USMNT's World Cup opponents Iran secure upset victory over Uruguay in friendly

The United States lost to Japan 2-0 (panic meter here) on a Friday where nearly all of their fellow group stage opponents were in action. England suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Italy at the San Siro and were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group in the process. Elsewhere, and possibly more importantly, Iran picked up a surprise 1-0 win over Uruguay in an international friendly in St. Poelten, Austria.
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third

Harry Maguire admits England need to improve in the final third of the pitch as their Nations League relegation was confirmed with defeat in Italy.A 1-0 loss at San Siro means Gareth Southgate’s side will finish bottom of Group A3 even if they beat Germany at Wembley in their final fixture.To do so, England would have to improve on a dismal recent goalscoring run, which has seen them net just once in five Nations League games, joining San Marino as the only team not to register from open play in the current tournament.Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October

Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV

Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
The Independent

Is South Africa vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Rugby Championship fixture

South Africa host Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa...
RUGBY
The Independent

Police searching for men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Police want to trace four men in connection with disorder that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Officers in London have released images of the men they want to speak to and have asked for the public’s help to identify them. Three are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final, which saw England lose at the same venue. The other is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public at Trafalgar Square in central London on the same day.All incidents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
