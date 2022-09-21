Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Morris named new District Attorney
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves with new District Attorney Robert Morris III, appointed Friday afternoon by Gov. Reeves to fill the remainder of the late District Attorney John Champion’s term (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Assistant District Attorney Robert R. Morris III has been appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as the...
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
desotocountynews.com
Former MDHS director Davis sentenced for fraud
State Auditor Shad White and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Thursday that former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis has pleaded guilty to his role in Mississippi’s largest public fraud scheme. Davis has also agreed to fully cooperate with and assist law enforcement authorities in the prosecution of any and all other criminal defendants.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando to allow food trucks
Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Public schools essential to a strong Mississippi
Note: The following is a column on public education provided by Nancy Loome, head of the Parents’ Campaign . It’s no accident that corporate developers routinely consider the quality of local public schools when contemplating an expansion or relocation. Public schools provide the best indication of a community’s viability and quality of life.
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
panolian.com
Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89
Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
RELATED PEOPLE
thelocalvoice.net
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi
The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
Oxford Eagle
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool
One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
Tennessee Tribune
Rep. Hardaway Says Criminal Justice System Heavily Responsible for Crime Rate
MEMPHIS, TN — In just its name alone, the “community terrorism” legislation proposed this spring by D-93 Rep. G.A. Hardaway seems to hit the nail on the head in bringing attention to the level of violent crime in Memphis. Numbered HB 1320 and HB 1321, an amended version of the bi-partisan bill will be reintroduced in the 2023 General Assembly.
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With False Pretense
The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner. After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
panolian.com
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
Former Memphis Police lieutenant could have official misconduct expunged from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department could get an official misconduct charge expunged from his record. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed an order for expungement Wednesday as his diversion ended following a guilty plea in 2021. Kelly, 50, pleaded guilty last year to one...
panolian.com
Linda K. Acevedo, 54
Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
Comments / 0