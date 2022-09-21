Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Winona proves too tough for Tornadoes as they fall 46-15
The Philadelphia Tornadoes took it on the chin Friday night when they dropped a 46-15 decision to Winona in prep football action. The Tornadoes, now 0-4, visit West Lauderdale this Friday night. The Knights come in at 4-0. Winona led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. Philadelphia got...
panolian.com
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
ourmshome.com
Cleveland Celebrates 40 Years of OctoberFest Traditions
It might be German-inspired, but this OctoberFest has tons of Mississippi Delta traditions. “At its heart, it is a community festival with food, live music, and fun events for the whole family,” said Hannah Aguzzi, who serves on the OctoberFest planning committee for the city of Cleveland. “We showcase arts and crafts vendors, as well as a dedicated children’s section with toys and inflatables, and will host a competitive 5K and 10K race the morning of the festival. But undoubtedly, the star of the event for so many in the community is the BBQ cooking competition.”
panolian.com
Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81
Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Born May 29, 1941 to...
panolian.com
Linda K. Acevedo, 54
Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
deltastate.edu
Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Taylor Skelton
The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff today, Sept. 21, through sunset Friday, Sept. 23, in memory of Taylor Cordel Skelton (‘14), director of Delta State’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Field Education. Skelton passed away Sept. 19 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident....
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
WLBT
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
deltanews.tv
Trucks Clogging Up Highway 82
GREENVILLE - An endless line of trucks on Highway 82 alarmed many Greenville residents because of traffic safety concerns. Residents say it's common to see trucks this time of the year because of soybean season. But, they thought there were more trucks than usual. Greenwood soybean farmer William Hill's truck...
panolian.com
Ragon ready to assume Chancery post
In 10 days Katie Ragon will become Chancery Clerk of Panola County, a position she knows is one of the most vital to the everyday operations of the county, and a challenge she is ready to embrace when the resignation of current clerk Jim Pitcock becomes effective at midnight on Sept. 30.
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
WLBT
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
LELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School janitor after an altercation with a student on Tuesday. A Leland High School custodian slammed a 16-year-old student to the floor in an apparent attempt to break up a fight between two girls. In the...
wtva.com
Wood pallet maker creating 41 jobs in Winona
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is creating 41 jobs in Winona, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced on Wednesday. The facility will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility to build composite wood pallets for the food service and other industries. The MDA...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
Woman allegedly steals over $2K from Oxford bank, police say
OXFORD, Miss. — A bold bank robbery took place on one of the busiest streets in Oxford Mississippi. What’s even stranger than the crime though is the person who police say committed it, a 60-year-old woman. Karen Sue Bell entered the Regions bank, presented the clerk with a...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool
One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
panolian.com
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers
Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
