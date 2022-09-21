It might be German-inspired, but this OctoberFest has tons of Mississippi Delta traditions. “At its heart, it is a community festival with food, live music, and fun events for the whole family,” said Hannah Aguzzi, who serves on the OctoberFest planning committee for the city of Cleveland. “We showcase arts and crafts vendors, as well as a dedicated children’s section with toys and inflatables, and will host a competitive 5K and 10K race the morning of the festival. But undoubtedly, the star of the event for so many in the community is the BBQ cooking competition.”

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO