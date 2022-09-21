ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Neshoba Democrat

Winona proves too tough for Tornadoes as they fall 46-15

The Philadelphia Tornadoes took it on the chin Friday night when they dropped a 46-15 decision to Winona in prep football action. The Tornadoes, now 0-4, visit West Lauderdale this Friday night. The Knights come in at 4-0. Winona led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. Philadelphia got...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
panolian.com

Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81

Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
BATESVILLE, MS
ourmshome.com

Cleveland Celebrates 40 Years of OctoberFest Traditions

It might be German-inspired, but this OctoberFest has tons of Mississippi Delta traditions. “At its heart, it is a community festival with food, live music, and fun events for the whole family,” said Hannah Aguzzi, who serves on the OctoberFest planning committee for the city of Cleveland. “We showcase arts and crafts vendors, as well as a dedicated children’s section with toys and inflatables, and will host a competitive 5K and 10K race the morning of the festival. But undoubtedly, the star of the event for so many in the community is the BBQ cooking competition.”
CLEVELAND, MS
panolian.com

Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81

Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Born May 29, 1941 to...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Linda K. Acevedo, 54

Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
BATESVILLE, MS
deltastate.edu

Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Taylor Skelton

The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff today, Sept. 21, through sunset Friday, Sept. 23, in memory of Taylor Cordel Skelton (‘14), director of Delta State’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Field Education. Skelton passed away Sept. 19 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident....
CLEVELAND, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
yalnews.com

Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
WATER VALLEY, MS
deltanews.tv

Trucks Clogging Up Highway 82

GREENVILLE - An endless line of trucks on Highway 82 alarmed many Greenville residents because of traffic safety concerns. Residents say it's common to see trucks this time of the year because of soybean season. But, they thought there were more trucks than usual. Greenwood soybean farmer William Hill's truck...
GREENVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Ragon ready to assume Chancery post

In 10 days Katie Ragon will become Chancery Clerk of Panola County, a position she knows is one of the most vital to the everyday operations of the county, and a challenge she is ready to embrace when the resignation of current clerk Jim Pitcock becomes effective at midnight on Sept. 30.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Wood pallet maker creating 41 jobs in Winona

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is creating 41 jobs in Winona, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced on Wednesday. The facility will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility to build composite wood pallets for the food service and other industries. The MDA...
WINONA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool

One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

