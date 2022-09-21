ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strava launches new ‘docking station’ map layer to help urban cyclists better plan their routes

By Anna Marie Hughes
 3 days ago
Strava’s Map feature will now show information on more than 71,000 bikeshare docking stations to help cycle commuters and city riders easily find a station for beginning and ending their journey, as well as the real-time number of bikes available.

There are a few things you need to consider when planning a bike route into the city or for your commute to work . Making the journey as easy, comfortable and enjoyable as possible will make you more likely to choose two wheels, which in turn will mean that you continue to reap the many benefits of cycling , and the specific benefits of commuting by bike to work .

This new data layer to one of the best cycling apps has been added to make things easier for those using bike-share stations. It helps Strava subscribers to find a bike share station, get a route and find the closest place to dock their bike to their destination.

Non-subscribers can also enjoy free access to information on over 71,000 docking stations worldwide on Strava’s record screen.

The data layer includes information from more than 601 bikeshare and scooter systems in 544 cities and 73 countries worldwide.

More than 71,705 docking stations are included in the General Bikeshare Feed Specification (GBFS), which is the open-source mobility data source that Strava is tapping into.

The update has been introduced on the second anniversary of Strava Metro’s transition to a free tool for urban planners.

The social fitness sharing app says the tool makes active transportation more accessible, efficient and safe by helping transport planners, city governments and safe-infrastructure advocates build better streets for anyone on foot or a bike.

This update for urban cyclists follows Strava’s added video upload support for sharing 30 second clips to showcase your ride, and Strava's gravel riding support with new trail activity types including gravel riding and off-road specific routing features to help riders go exploring on their next adventure.

It’s ‘Cycle Commuting’ week on Cycling Weekly this week - whether you’re a seasoned urban cyclist, or if this is the first time you’ve considered commuting by bike, this week we’re celebrating all forms of city and utility cycling with a whole host of tricks, advice and tips for commuting to work by bike , which you can find on our ' Cycle Commuting ' hub page here.

Are you getting the most out of Strava? Here are five tools that can enhance your Stava experience

