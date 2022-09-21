Strava launches new ‘docking station’ map layer to help urban cyclists better plan their routes

Strava’s Map feature will now show information on more than 71,000 bikeshare docking stations to help cycle commuters and city riders easily find a station for beginning and ending their journey, as well as the real-time number of bikes available.

This new data layer to one of the best cycling apps has been added to make things easier for those using bike-share stations. It helps Strava subscribers to find a bike share station, get a route and find the closest place to dock their bike to their destination.

Non-subscribers can also enjoy free access to information on over 71,000 docking stations worldwide on Strava’s record screen.

The data layer includes information from more than 601 bikeshare and scooter systems in 544 cities and 73 countries worldwide.

More than 71,705 docking stations are included in the General Bikeshare Feed Specification (GBFS), which is the open-source mobility data source that Strava is tapping into.

The update has been introduced on the second anniversary of Strava Metro’s transition to a free tool for urban planners.

The social fitness sharing app says the tool makes active transportation more accessible, efficient and safe by helping transport planners, city governments and safe-infrastructure advocates build better streets for anyone on foot or a bike.

This update for urban cyclists follows Strava’s added video upload support for sharing 30 second clips to showcase your ride, and Strava's gravel riding support with new trail activity types including gravel riding and off-road specific routing features to help riders go exploring on their next adventure.

