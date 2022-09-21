Anne Hathaway Rocked A Crocodile Micro-Mini Skirt And Matching Trench Coat For New York Fashion Week—Here’s Why Fans Think Her Outfit Looks Familiar!

Splash News

Anne Hathaway just paid homage to her stylish Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea ‘Andi’ Sachs in more ways than one! The Oscar winner, 39, was photographed at the Michael Kors SS23 Show at Highline Stages for New York Fashion Week, sitting next to the one-and-only Anna Wintour. For her front row look last week, Hathaway donned a brown leather jacket, a matching skirt, a black turtleneck sweater and tied her brunette tresses up into a high ponytail— looking strikingly similar to one of her character’s most iconic outfits from the 2005 film.

As fans know, the 2003 book The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger is widely thought to be inspired by Vogue editor Wintour. Meryl Streep famously played Miranda Priestly, a character in the film of the same name that many believe is similar to the fashion mogul’s real-life personality. That’s why when fans saw images of Hathaway next to Serena Williams and Wintour herself (wearing something that looked straight out of Hathaway’s beloved protagonist’s closet), they couldn’t get enough.

Hathaway stepped out in the Michael Kors ‘Balmacaan Crocodile Embossed Leather Coat’ in chocolate, its matching skirt, the luxury label’s ‘Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater’ in black, and carried its black ‘Beekman Leather Clutch.’ To top it all off, Hathaway donned black pumps from Christian Louboutin, just as her character did in the comedy-drama film 16 years ago. In the film, however, Andrea donned a brown leather jacket and dark-wash jeans with a black turtleneck, but she did wear her bangs in the same way!

Fans began sharing images of Hathaway’s get-up and snaps of her with Wintour on Twitter, expressing how they looked as if they were “promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2” as one fan tweeted. Another added that Hathaway was “most definitely channelling Andi Sachs” with her outfit decision as others noted that she looks “utterly ageless” and “exactly the same as she did in 2005.” (We definitely agree!)

Many explained that these photos captured an “instantly iconic moment” and “perhaps the best moment of NYFW.” Seriously, though, how can anything top this?!