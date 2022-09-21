ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Child Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Katy (Katy, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0i4AcmTU00
Nationwide Report

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office social media handle, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Katy on Monday afternoon. 

The officials stated that a child had been rushed to the [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Katy, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver | Houston

09.19.2022 | 2:19 AM | HOUSTON – HPD units are investigating a fatal crash. One vehicle was involved in flames. Multiple vehicles are involved. Per caller, a car hit an 18 wheeler and caught fire. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room shut down in Harris County

One woman is out on bond after being charged for operating an illegal game room in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4, a search warrant was executed on the illegal game room located in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT TO LIVINGSTON

Just before midnight Harris County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to stop a black Chevrolet truck in the area of Wallisville and Beltway 8 in far east Harris County. The driver accelerated and fled at speeds of close to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued around the Beltway to I-69 and north. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constables joined in the pursuit along with DPS. A Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was en route to downtown Houston diverted to assist. As they crossed into Montgomery County Harris County units disengaged. DPS continued north assisted by Cleveland, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and finally Livingston Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have had a rifle in the vehicle also and with the license plates belonging to a Toyota. As the chase came into Livingston with the Harris County helicopter overhead, a Polk County Deputy, who was working an off-duty extra job at the Ford dealer was able to get spikes strips down and damage a front tire of the suspect. The suspect traveled east on Pan American Highway until he finally stopped. Police ordered him several times over the loudspeaker to exit the vehicle. They were finally able to get the male in custody and took possession of an AR-15. Once in custody charges were refused in Harris County as officers were told the computers were down. Polk County then took custody of the male. The total pursuit which lasted just over an hour was close to 80 miles.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy