Johnson City Press
Bluegrass music takes centerstage Saturday at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of bluegrass music by IIIrd Tyme Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, with children 10 and under free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society to host contra dances in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s poplar contra dance events have a new home. The dances will now be held the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October in Building 9 on the Tusculum University campus, 60 Shiloh Road in Greeneville, in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons.
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
wjhl.com
Celebrity Auction to benefit Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club
Jessica Poore previews the Celebrity Auction taking place on October 1st to raise much needed funds for the programs of the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club!
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 24
Sept. 24, 1885: According to The Comet, “The Huntly-Gilbert Company are billed for two nights next week at Jobe’s Opera House. Beginning Monday night with the popular drama, ‘Esmeralda,’ which run 8 months at the Madson (sic) Square Theatre, N.Y., Miss Belle Gilbert was the leading lady for the Madison Square Co., for 4 years. ‘Van, the Virginian,’ will be rendered on Tuesday night.”
Johnson City Press
Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett will share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father’s two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she’d have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn’t anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Johnson City Press
Fall color should be ‘spectacular,’ ETSU expert predicts
Expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year. That’s the prediction from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson.
Johnson City Press
Riverview annual clean-up set for Saturday
KINGSPORT — Calling all volunteers and community caregivers! The yearly Kingsport clean-up is just around the corner. People of all ages are welcome to lend a hand this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for volunteer hours and a chance to give back to the community.
Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Union at Gate City football
Gate City rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Union in a Mountain 7 District battle Friday night at Legion Field. The Blue Devils trailed 16-6 heading into the final quarter before a pair of long touchdown plays and a safety turned the tide.
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Carousel Receives National Attention
The Kingsport Carousel, located in downtown Kingsport has been recognized as one of the Nicest Places in America by Reader’s Digest magazine. Nicest Places in America is a nationwide search for places, towns, neighborhoods, businesses, or someone’s front porch where people are kind, differences are celebrated and the Golden Rule is as instinctive as please and thank you. Readers Digest announced the winners, which were highlighted on a recent broadcast of the Today Show. The Kingsport Carousel is located at 350 Clinchfield Street.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
