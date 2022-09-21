ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Kelly wants to open new juvenile correctional facility in Wichita area

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to open a new juvenile correctional facility in the Wichita area. The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November, revealed the plan for a facility in Sedgwick County during a Thursday interview with The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. She said she would propose the project in her next budget if she is reelected.
KANSAS STATE

