Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas

Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they're looking for.

Police say on September 10th Granville Davis was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on Greenhaven Drive near Highway 175 and Great Trinity Forest Way.

Detectives have not said why they think Davis was killed. But now, they believe they know who did it.

Police released a photograph of a man named Corey Durrell Jackson and they have a warrant in his name. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

On September 10, 2022, Corey Durrell Jackson shot and killed Granville Davis. The suspect has an active murder warrant.... Posted by Dallas Police Department on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

