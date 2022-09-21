Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
$1B project breaks ground in Raleigh, bringing more apartments, office space, and eateries
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More apartments, more restaurants and more buildings are coming soon to Raleigh, and it all kicked off on Thursday with the ground breaking of 1,000 Social. The project sits off of St. Alban’s Drive, which is no stranger to traffic. But that traffic, and traffic...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Kat Mathias from Destination Downtown Mebane Steering Committee
Kat Mathias spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 21st. She discussed Autumn Fest coming up on October 1st in Mebane. Sponsored by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: ARPA Funds, Arts Center Dedication, and Pay Raises
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 23rd. He discussed ARPA Funds, the new Arts Center location, and pay raises for town staff. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $830,000 in Garner
A 3,932-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located in the 7000 block of Scarlett Lane in Garner was sold on Aug. 27, 2022 for $830,000, or $211 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
chapelboro.com
ArtsCenter Unveils New Sign, Breaks Ground off Roberson Street
From outside, the building at 400 Roberson Street in Carrboro may not look very distinctive to those driving, walking or bicycling by. But on Thursday, the facility gained a major splash of color — one of the first steps of major changes coming and the relocation of a local nonprofit.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill’s ‘Complete Community’ Open Houses Provide Look at Development Goals
While housing demand is an issue across the Triangle, Chapel Hill has long struggled to balance building to demand, keeping its downtown charm and environmental concern. But the town council recently brought on internationally-known consultants to help officials chart a course for their vision of the community, who was presented at open houses last week.
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
