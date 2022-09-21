ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

TABLE Moving to New, Renovated Space in Carrboro

The Carrboro-based nonprofit TABLE announced on Wednesday it would be moving into a new, renovated building at 311 East Main Street. The move is part of the public phase of TABLE’s Room to Grow Capital Campaign. To date, the organization has raised $1.95 million of its $3.25 million goal in the campaign.
CARRBORO, NC
City
cbs17

T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $830,000 in Garner

A 3,932-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located in the 7000 block of Scarlett Lane in Garner was sold on Aug. 27, 2022 for $830,000, or $211 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
GARNER, NC
chapelboro.com

ArtsCenter Unveils New Sign, Breaks Ground off Roberson Street

From outside, the building at 400 Roberson Street in Carrboro may not look very distinctive to those driving, walking or bicycling by. But on Thursday, the facility gained a major splash of color — one of the first steps of major changes coming and the relocation of a local nonprofit.
CARRBORO, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC

Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
MORRISVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Equinox Eve!

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with five members of the House Band: Joshua Bosworth, JJ Helbert, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Libby Miller, and Phillip Webb. The band members share memories from their favorite live shows, and David chats about upcoming events, including the Carrboro Music Festival (October 2), Shakori Hills (October 8), and the NC State Fair (October 18).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC

