Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
KENS 5
New elementary school in Uvalde could be completed by October 2024
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde leaders hope to have a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary finished by October of 2024. Monday, the school board detailed a new timeline for construction. School board trustees want a general idea of the new school's design by mid-November. A special team of...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
newscentermaine.com
How to talk to young kids about school shooting anxiety
WASHINGTON — After a number of high-profile mass shootings this year, including an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents are faced once again with anxieties about their children's safety. School shootings are tough subjects to dissect, especially with younger kids. Some parents have taken measures of bringing those conversations...
KSAT 12
DPS officers at Uvalde school shooting have been under investigation since July, records confirm
AUSTIN, Texas – Some Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May have been under investigation since July, DPS records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The confirmed July 25 referral of DPS officers to the Office of Inspector General for possible...
KSAT 12
Downtown Castroville rescue plan moves forward
SAN ANTONIO – Efforts to preserve downtown Castroville from a wave of new development spreading westward from San Antonio seem to be paying off. More than a year ago, dozens of families with deep ties to the city began pooling funds to save the city’s character. Multiple projects...
fox4news.com
‘The Uvalde effect’: Parents rushing to schools amid rash of bogus threats, ‘swatting’ calls
Law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating a rash of bogus active shooter and bomb threats that have rattled students and staff — and sent parents scrambling to schools to make sure their kids are safe. The FBI said it is aware of "numerous swatting incidents," or false...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Should the minimum age to buy a firearm be raised? Locals, gun store owners weigh in
BRYAN, Texas — Midterm elections are seven weeks away, and with gun control laws being a hot button topic after the tragedy in Uvalde, it's certainly a top issue for voters wanting to make an impact at the polls. Gun shop owner Bary Burdett runs Burdett & Son Outdoor...
Father of Uvalde victim immortalizes shooting with chilling tattoo
The body art references an editor's note attached to a video published by the Austin American-Stateman of law enforcement's response to the shooting.
devinenews.com
Criminals lead out of town troopers on 2 pursuits to and through Devine, 11 found in Sunday morning bailout
A long DPS pursuit that reportedly began near LaPryor came into Devine Sunday morning around 8AM ending near Ingram Road. Local deputies were able to use a maneuver to bring the chase to an end after a dangerous 60+ mile pursuit up and down local highways and many city streets that morning. Later that afternoon, another pursuit crashed-out right in the middle of Devine after skidding across Hwy 173.
Pleasanton Express
Gonzales sentenced in aggravated assault
Following an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Adrian Gonzales, Lytle, was found guilty by an Atascosa County jury last month after the shooting of Anthony Townsend at a party in March 2020. Gonzales, who was accused of committing a racially motivated hate crime, was sentenced to 16 years during the sentencing trial that wrapped up Monday afternoon and has to serve half the sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
Father Of Uvalde Victim Gets Haunting Tattoo In Wake Of Shooting
"Their screams weren’t just silenced. Their voices were indefinitely. We are their voices!"
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
