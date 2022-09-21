ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5

New elementary school in Uvalde could be completed by October 2024

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde leaders hope to have a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary finished by October of 2024. Monday, the school board detailed a new timeline for construction. School board trustees want a general idea of the new school's design by mid-November. A special team of...
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
newscentermaine.com

How to talk to young kids about school shooting anxiety

WASHINGTON — After a number of high-profile mass shootings this year, including an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents are faced once again with anxieties about their children's safety. School shootings are tough subjects to dissect, especially with younger kids. Some parents have taken measures of bringing those conversations...
KSAT 12

Downtown Castroville rescue plan moves forward

SAN ANTONIO – Efforts to preserve downtown Castroville from a wave of new development spreading westward from San Antonio seem to be paying off. More than a year ago, dozens of families with deep ties to the city began pooling funds to save the city’s character. Multiple projects...
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
devinenews.com

Criminals lead out of town troopers on 2 pursuits to and through Devine, 11 found in Sunday morning bailout

A long DPS pursuit that reportedly began near LaPryor came into Devine Sunday morning around 8AM ending near Ingram Road. Local deputies were able to use a maneuver to bring the chase to an end after a dangerous 60+ mile pursuit up and down local highways and many city streets that morning. Later that afternoon, another pursuit crashed-out right in the middle of Devine after skidding across Hwy 173.
Pleasanton Express

Gonzales sentenced in aggravated assault

Following an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Adrian Gonzales, Lytle, was found guilty by an Atascosa County jury last month after the shooting of Anthony Townsend at a party in March 2020. Gonzales, who was accused of committing a racially motivated hate crime, was sentenced to 16 years during the sentencing trial that wrapped up Monday afternoon and has to serve half the sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
