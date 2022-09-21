Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
NHL
Sabres announce 2022 training camp roster
FORWARDS (34) New episode of 'Sabres: Embedded' goes behind the scenes of free agency. See how GM Kevyn Adams landed Comrie and Lyubushkin. A new episode of "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is now live on Sabres.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension. Will they have...
Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason
What were the highlights and lowlights for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's offseason?
Bleacher Report
NHL Position Rankings for the 2022-2023 Season: Defensemen
Being a defenseman in the current NHL means being able to drive the offense as much as it means to stop the opposing team. Gone are the days where being a super-sized defender that’s as mobile as a cruise liner and can block out the sun. If a defenseman is built like that these days, chances are he’s not making it too far in the NHL or even making it there at all.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Notes on every player the Edmonton Oilers are bringing to training camp
NOTE – Players with a star next to their name aren’t signed to NHL contracts. This is a big year for Olivier Rodrigue. He’s entering the third season of his entry-level contract with two years of poor results at the professional level and will be up for a new contract next summer. The Oilers traded up to select Rodrigue at the 2018 NHL Draft, the last one before the Ken Holland era, so he has to impress new management.
NHL
#AskKrenner: Training camp is underway
Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn answers your pressing Twitter questions as the Bolts get back to work ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Palat gone who do you see filling his shoes? Could it be Vladdy or Paul? IMO I think Paul will end up filling them but I could see Vladdy filling them at the start of the season. What are your thoughts on that?
Yardbarker
Jeff Gorton setup New York Rangers for success, Chris Drury needs to finish the job
The New York Rangers are considered a playoff team and a Stanley Cup contender for the 2022-23 season. A lot of the success they experienced last year and will in the near future is due in large part to players that former GM Jeff Gorton either drafted, signed, or traded for.
NHL
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' draft to stream on YouTube
Live show, presented by Truly Hard Seltzer, will air Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. The inaugural Fantasy on Ice Draft, presented by Truly, will give you all the tips you need to dominate your league. Tune-in Sept. 27 at 3pm. 00:47 •. With the 2022-23 NHL season around...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Milk, Engvall & Galchenyuk
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what oddsmakers think Sheldon Keefe’s chances of surviving the season as the Maple Leafs head coach might be – not good, it seems. Second, I’ll look at the first ever corporate sponsorship that will find its way onto the Maple Leafs’ game jerseys this season.
Yardbarker
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots
Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Camp scrimmages begin, Kid Line reunited, and more
The New York Rangers have decided to reunite the Kid Line as camp officially opened on Wednesday to get all medicals completed for their 66 invites. However, the real action begins today with their first of several scrimmages broken up by groups. Here’s a breakdown of what’s planned for today:...
NHL
Super 16: Avalanche start preseason No. 1, East teams dominate top five
Training camps opened across the NHL this week, which makes it the perfect time for the first NHL.com Super 16 power rankings of the season. A new wrinkle to the power rankings will see the 13 NHL.com and LNH.com staff members who decide where each team is ranked offer their thoughts on why they voted the way they did.
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
