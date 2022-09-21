ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprouted more fuel leaks Wednesday in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week, but engineers managed to get them down to acceptable levels. There was no immediate decision on whether NASA would try for a liftoff Tuesday given the sporadic nature of the hydrogen leaks, which have bedeviled the launch team for months. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson wouldn’t commit to a launch attempt date, although she said the test went well. “We’ll go take a look at the data,” she said. “I’d like the team to have an opportunity to look at that before I speculate.”
Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005380/en/ Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event
