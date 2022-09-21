CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprouted more fuel leaks Wednesday in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week, but engineers managed to get them down to acceptable levels. There was no immediate decision on whether NASA would try for a liftoff Tuesday given the sporadic nature of the hydrogen leaks, which have bedeviled the launch team for months. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson wouldn’t commit to a launch attempt date, although she said the test went well. “We’ll go take a look at the data,” she said. “I’d like the team to have an opportunity to look at that before I speculate.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO