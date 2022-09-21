ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Rockford, IA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Osage, IA
City
Forest City, IA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Mason City, IA
City
Forest City, MO
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Ames, IA
City
Homer, MN
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Osage, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Rockford, MN
City
Waco, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
superhits1027.com

UI student receives first waiver to wear turban, beard with ROTC uniform

IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa student who is in the Air Force ROTC program is the first cadet in the country to get a waiver to wear a beard and turban while in uniform. Gursharan Virk applied for waivers so he didn’t have to choose between his Sikh faith and his dream career of being a pilot. “The beard did not take that long — the beard waiver came in pretty quick — I think within a month or two. But the waiver from my turban took about eight to nine months to get completely approved,” Virk says. “I had to turn in a letter explaining why it was important and why, what it meant to me. And then I had an interview with the Air Force chaplain.”
IOWA CITY, IA
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Homer
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
EDWARDSVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Royals#The Chicago White Sox#Hawkeyes#Rutgers#Kglo News
jimmycsays.com

Five years…And finally it’s official: “Guilty”

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, probably while Thomas Pickert’s body was still lying on the ground outside his Brookside home, police homed in on a suspect: 79-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman, a Raytown resident, was a grudge-holding, delusional egotist who couldn’t get over the fact that Pickert,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Interstate 70 back open hours after construction truck hits sign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Interstate 70 Eastbound is back open in Kansas City, Kansas, after a construction truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near James Street at 3:41 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes of I-70 near James Street were to be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
chschipper.com

The Mysterious Murder in Room 1046

On January 5th, 1935, a man who went by the name of Ronald T. Owen passed away after being found severely wounded in his apartment at the President Hotel located in downtown Kansas City Missouri. He had been staying there since January 2nd, a Wednesday, on the 10th floor in room 1046. Many residents, along with the staff, reported strange activities the days following his passing. When he checked in at 1:20 p.m., the bellboy, Randolph Propst, says Ronald had no luggage. Only a toothbrush, a hairbrush, and a comb. He said he was from Los Angeles and seemed to not be able to stop talking about his unpleasant experience with a hotel not too far away known as the Muehlebach Hotel. They described his appearance as a Caucasian man looking around 30-35 years old with a big scar on his scalp and a cauliflower ear which was common in boxers and wrestlers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
fortscott.biz

Outdoor Blues Festival This Saturday: Plans In Place

This Saturday Sept. 24, gates open for a music concert at a residence at 2006 Maple Road, just west of Fort Scott. Plans are settling into place for the event, which was announced several weeks ago. New comers to the Fort Scott area from Kansas City, Cory and Cecilia Bryars,...
FORT SCOTT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy