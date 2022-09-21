‘We don’t have the answers.’ Mystery grows over human remains found in Florida woods

Questions are piling up after human remains were discovered in a forested area near Florida’s northern border .

The identity of the person and cause of death remain unknown, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It’s also not clear when the person died.

Investigators report the discovery was made shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, along SE County Line Road, near the Baker County line. Columbia County is about 50 miles west of Jacksonville, along the state’s Georgia border.

“Deputies were called to a wooded area ... for a report of human remains being found,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sept. 20 news release.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, it was suspected that the remains were indeed human and the scene was secured.”

A preliminary investigation was conducted and continued into the next day, officials said.

The area where the remains were found is rural and sparsely populated, with a mix of farm land and forest.

Investigators have not said how long the remains may have been in the woods, or how they were found.

“These types of cases are uncommon in our area,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said in the news release. “There are a lot of questions we don’t have the answers to yet, but I am confident in our team’s ability to exhaust every lead and bring closure to this case.”

