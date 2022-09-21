ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies – MLB – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By Sports Gambling Podcast
The Associated Press

Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Philadelphia (83-68), which began the day a half-game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card and 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
WASHINGTON, DC

