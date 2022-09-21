Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

According to reports, the shooting was just before 10:00 p.m. on Chippewa Street at Gustine Avenue.

The victim was shot from behind. There are no words of any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

