Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
According to reports, the shooting was just before 10:00 p.m. on Chippewa Street at Gustine Avenue.Top Story: Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
The victim was shot from behind. There are no words of any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2