Saint Louis, MO

Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

According to reports, the shooting was just before 10:00 p.m. on Chippewa Street at Gustine Avenue.

The victim was shot from behind. There are no words of any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

