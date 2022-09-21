Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the next hike in their hike a park series. Hike a Park Chatfield Campground will be on October 6th. This hike will be meeting at Chatfield Campground in Lee County. Hikes will be led by Clay Steele the Lee County Naturalist. There is no fee to join the hike, and no registration is required.

