KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an incident...
KBUR
Bat Hike at Hunt Woods
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation, the Iowa DNR, and others will be hosting a hike at Hunt Woods Forest Management Area to teach residents about Iowa bats. The hike will be held Thursday, October 6th, from 1 to 4 PM. Learn about local monitoring efforts and hike through Hunt...
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation Hike a Park: Chatfield Campground
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the next hike in their hike a park series. Hike a Park Chatfield Campground will be on October 6th. This hike will be meeting at Chatfield Campground in Lee County. Hikes will be led by Clay Steele the Lee County Naturalist. There is no fee to join the hike, and no registration is required.
KBUR
Hospital’s Walk-In Clinic to Be Renamed Urgent Care
West Burlington, IA- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center’s Walk-In Clinic in Fort Madison will become Urgent Care Monday, Oct. 3. Urgent care is a more affordable alternative to emergency care if the injury or illness is not life-threatening. Laboratory and X-ray services are available. It is suitable for sudden health conditions when you can’t wait for an appointment or when other clinics are closed. Appointments aren’t required.
KBUR
Burlington Public Library announces new director
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Public Library Board of Trustees has announced the hiring of the next Library Director. The board has announced that Brittany R Jacobs has been hired for the role. Jacobs is currently the Manager of Outreach and Program Services for the library and came to Burlington after...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
KBUR
CNH, UAW return to negotiating table
Burlington, IA- Representatives from the United Auto Workers union and CNH have returned to the negotiating table. A UAW local 807 representative told TV station WQAD that both parties had returned to the negotiating table this week. Workers at CNH plants in Burlington and Racine Wisconsin went on strike on...
KBUR
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
