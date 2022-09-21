The state of Indiana has appealed a judge’s order that blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case.The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of Appeals said the court “should stay the trial court’s preliminary injunction pending appeal, and at the very least, should issue a temporary stay while this motion is briefed.”The appeal comes as Indiana abortion clinics were preparing to see patients again on Friday.The appeal was filed by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and the state attorney...

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO