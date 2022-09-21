ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Coal Valley, IL
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Junction City, KS
State
Illinois State
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Dickinson County, KS
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dickinson County, KS
Accidents
Junction City, KS
Accidents
State
Oklahoma State
Hays Post

Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school

Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy