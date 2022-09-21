Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics – MLB – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Mets ace deGrom tagged, NL East lead cut in 10-4 loss to A's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jacob deGrom called his rare, late September flop unacceptable. The Mets ace got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings, and New York lost 10-4 to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday to see its lead cut in the NL East race. “It happens. It’s unfortunate that it happened. I’m extremely disappointed,” said deGrom, who couldn’t hold an early lead. “We go out and put up three in the first then to go give up four right away is unacceptable. Four walks, just all around unacceptable and a terrible job by me.” DeGrom (5-3) was tagged for five runs and four walks — the worst start for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner since 2019. The right-hander had never faced the A’s.
Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Philadelphia (83-68), which began the day a half-game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card and 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final spot.
Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
Falcons’ Drake London quickly silencing doubters in rookie season
It may be a small sample size, but through two weeks, 92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick says Drake London appears to be everything the Falcons hoped for when they drafted him in the first round.
