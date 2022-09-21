Read full article on original website
State Public Health Leaders Warn School Leaders of New Brightly Colored “Rainbow Fentanyl” Trend
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) this week warned school leaders about a new and concerning “rainbow fentanyl” drug that may interest youth. In a letter to superintendents and charter school administrators, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón warned that “rainbow fentanyl” is a potentially fatal drug found in pills and powders in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes that could attract young people.
Bill to Crack Down on Street Racing and Illegal Sideshows Signed by Governor
SACRAMENTO, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2000, which will prohibit street racing and sideshows from occurring in parking lots across the state. The bipartisan measure, authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D – Woodland Hills), aims to crack down on dangerous driving—including street racing, “sideshows,” and street takeovers—which continue to cause injuries and fatalities across California.
Bill to Eliminate Parking Minimums Near Transit Becomes Law
On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will abolish parking requirements within one half mile of major transit stops. The bill, written by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) aimed to tackle minimum parking requirements. The bill will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing, commercial and other developments located near transit to reduce vehicle emissions and promote denser, more affordable housing closer to people’s daily destinations.
PGE: Take Advantage of Programs and Tools to Manage Energy Costs
OAKLAND, Calif.— This summer ended up being one of the hottest in the state’s history with last month being the warmest month on record for several Central Valley cities. Historic high temperatures in many areas drove record energy use during the 10-day major heat wave earlier this month.
