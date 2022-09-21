Read full article on original website
April Chamberlain
2d ago
I guess we shouldn't complain too much about the summer like warmth we have been having lately. it's just a matter of time before the temps take a nose dive and it starts feeling like fall weather, it looks like today is our last day of summer for awhile 😢😢
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants
The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
High winds, quarter-sized hail as storms move across Michigan
High wind gusts, heavy rain and pea-sized hail are being reported this morning as a brisk-moving storm system crosses Michigan ahead of a coming cold front. While West Michigan may stay dry for the rest of the day once the storms are done moving through, there’s a possibility for more strong storms for the southeast parts of the state this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service meteorologists in the Detroit office.
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Happy Equinox: What to know about the first day of fall
Happy Autumnal Equinox! It sure does feel like fall today across much of Michigan. While many people consider the end of summer to be Labor Day weekend, the season doesn’t officially end until the Autumnal Equinox, which is today, Sept. 22. Today is the first day of fall. On...
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
