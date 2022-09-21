ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police trainee arrested for DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a trainee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while under the influence.On Sept. 22, Maricela Guzman, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.She was taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, where she is being held on $500 bond.Police said that Guzman has been with the department since Sept. 2021 and is assigned to the Southwest Division. She has been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police chief fires 2 officers, suspends 1

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired two sergeants and suspended one on Tuesday. Sgt. James Bristo was one of those fired on Tuesday. According to Dallas police, he used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen and failed to complete a response to resistance report after using force on a citizen.He also engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo was the other sergeants fired on Tuesday. He violated City of Dallas Administrative Directive 3-61, by making offensive and unwelcome jokes or comments, demeaning language or gestures, or other unwelcome verbal or physical conduct that interferes with another employees working conditions, according to DPD.The sergeants suspended was Sgt. Kung Seng. Seng was issued three days of suspension for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.Dallas police said that under civil service rules, officers have the right to appeal their discipline. 
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Casey Street

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Sergeants
dallasexpress.com

Police Still Seeking Southeast Dallas Murderer

Police are still seeking the man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Southeast Dallas earlier this month. On September 10, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Around 2:57 a.m., first responders arrived at the residence and found Granville Davis, 63, lying in his backyard, non-responsive with several gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas

The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox4news.com

Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth officers sued after being accused of violating rights

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers are being sued on multiple counts after their accuser stated they violated his Fourth Amendment rights, violently slamming him to the ground face-first causing multiple injuries. The plaintiff, Cesar Salinas, is suing Fort Worth officers Steve Loud and Teresa Torres....
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
376
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy