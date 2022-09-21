DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired two sergeants and suspended one on Tuesday. Sgt. James Bristo was one of those fired on Tuesday. According to Dallas police, he used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen and failed to complete a response to resistance report after using force on a citizen.He also engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo was the other sergeants fired on Tuesday. He violated City of Dallas Administrative Directive 3-61, by making offensive and unwelcome jokes or comments, demeaning language or gestures, or other unwelcome verbal or physical conduct that interferes with another employees working conditions, according to DPD.The sergeants suspended was Sgt. Kung Seng. Seng was issued three days of suspension for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.Dallas police said that under civil service rules, officers have the right to appeal their discipline.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO