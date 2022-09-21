Read full article on original website
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Dallas police trainee arrested for DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a trainee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while under the influence.On Sept. 22, Maricela Guzman, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.She was taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, where she is being held on $500 bond.Police said that Guzman has been with the department since Sept. 2021 and is assigned to the Southwest Division. She has been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an investigation.
Dallas police chief fires 2 officers, suspends 1
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired two sergeants and suspended one on Tuesday. Sgt. James Bristo was one of those fired on Tuesday. According to Dallas police, he used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen and failed to complete a response to resistance report after using force on a citizen.He also engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo was the other sergeants fired on Tuesday. He violated City of Dallas Administrative Directive 3-61, by making offensive and unwelcome jokes or comments, demeaning language or gestures, or other unwelcome verbal or physical conduct that interferes with another employees working conditions, according to DPD.The sergeants suspended was Sgt. Kung Seng. Seng was issued three days of suspension for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.Dallas police said that under civil service rules, officers have the right to appeal their discipline.
Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth has agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig, pending council approval, to settle a lawsuit Craig filed against the city alleging police violated her rights during an arrest. The arrest first occurred nearly six years ago, with video of the...
Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Agrees to Cash Settlement With Woman Arrested After Calling 911 for Help
The City of Fort Worth has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a Fort Worth mother who was arrested nearly six years ago after calling the police for help during a dispute with a neighbor. The Fort Worth City Council will have to approve the plan to pay Jacqueline Craig...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Casey Street
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
Two men die in South Dallas shooting
Two men are dead in a double homicide in South Dallas Thursday. A man named Cory Lucien was found dead at an address on Casey Street about a mile south of Fair Park
WFAA
Former Texas officer acquitted of murder in shooting of man in 2020
Former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas was on trial for murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was found not guilty.
Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town
A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer responded to a call about a fight.
dallasexpress.com
Police Still Seeking Southeast Dallas Murderer
Police are still seeking the man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Southeast Dallas earlier this month. On September 10, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Around 2:57 a.m., first responders arrived at the residence and found Granville Davis, 63, lying in his backyard, non-responsive with several gunshot wounds.
dallasexpress.com
‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas
The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
fox4news.com
Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
Former Wolfe City police officer found not guilty of murder in shooting death of man in 2020
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A former North Texas police officer has been found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man in October 2020 after just hours of deliberations. Attorneys finished up closing arguments just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the trial of a former...
Fort Worth officers sued after being accused of violating rights
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers are being sued on multiple counts after their accuser stated they violated his Fourth Amendment rights, violently slamming him to the ground face-first causing multiple injuries. The plaintiff, Cesar Salinas, is suing Fort Worth officers Steve Loud and Teresa Torres....
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
