Kimball Library fundraiser begins on Farmer's Day
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Kimball Library and Company will be hosting their annual Farmer's Day Book Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser begins Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Kimball Public Library, 208 S Walnut St. Friends...
Driver suffers medical emergency, leads to two-car collision in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle injury accident on Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon. According to the investigation, a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man appeared to suffer a medical emergency while driving a 2017 Ford Focus eastbound, just east of Avenue B, at approximately 3:58 p.m. The medical episode caused the driver to veer the car into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes, colliding with a 2007 Toyota Sienna.
2 transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
On Sept. 20 at approximately 1:58 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers were dispatched to Highway 26 just east of Avenue B to an accident. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man, had been eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by 39-year-old Adam Chavez of Scottsbluff.
Bomb technicians remove potential grenade from Potter property
POTTER, Neb. — Authorities in the panhandle said a possible grenade was found in Potter by property owners. On Tuesday individuals reported a potential grenade to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said he’s not 100 percent sure if the grenade was real or not but it...
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
Sidney Police ask for help locating truck driver
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A semi-trailer potentially damaged power wires near a panhandle elementary school. The Sidney Police Department posted on Facebook that they are trying to locate a truck driver who may have damaged power wires near Central Elementary. Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens reported that police have checked with...
Body found near old Alliance Kmart
A dead body was recently found near the old Kmart building in Alliance. "On behalf of Chief Lukens in response to numerous rumors, there was a deceased party located in the field near Kmart," Alliance Police Department said. "This was not a student, but an adult female who sadly took her own life in an apparent suicide."
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
Kimball gets new automatic meter readers to replace old meters
KIMBALL Neb. -- The City of Kimball has hired Advanced Meter Service to assist with the replacement of water meter and electric meter infrastructure with automatic meter readers. The installation process has begun and will continue through the end of November. Instalation crews will be working Monday through Friday from...
