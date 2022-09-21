Read full article on original website
Related
OWC stings large data storage problems into submission with the Jellyfish system
Large productions using several cameras shooting 8K means that there will be a lot of data to both store and somehow get from the cameras to the rest of the creative team working on post-production. Add to this infrastructure problems and teams often being situated around the world and you’ve got some quite complicated problems to solve.
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features
DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
This innovative new light design is both waterproof and inflatable
It’s true that we’ve seen a lot of lights at the IBC Show, many of which have been interesting updates. But it’s rare that you find a company prepared to completely reinvent things and come up with something totally different. DIYP were excited to discover Pipe Lighting...
Sony produces world’s first full frame PTZ camera with interchangeable lenses
Sony has revealed the world’s first Full-Frame PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) interchangeable lens camera with their brand new FR7. Aimed firmly at live productions and cinema, the camera is fully compatible with the entire range of over 70 Sony E-mount lenses. This is quite a game changer in terms of PTZ...
These custom FPV drones let you film both in the air and under the water – sort of – and it looks amazing
Underwater drones or at least drones that can land and take off from water have become quite a thing over the last couple of years. Most true underwater drones can only operate underwater and don’t fly. Most airborne drones that can land on the water can’t exactly swim underneath it. FPV pilot Blaster, however, has figured out how he can film both in the air and underwater the same flight.
Colbor reveals their super portable and affordable bi-colour COB LED spotlight
Just when you thought DIYP couldn’t get enough COB LED lights, we had a little look at Colbor’s latest offering in the market. But this one isn’t the monster-sized light aimed at large productions and broadcasts that we’ve seen at IBC 2022. This one is firmly aimed toward the solo filmmaker or people with smaller budget needs. But it’s still just as awesome. We talk to Colbor ambassador Karim Yatrib about the new Colbor CL60.
Stock photography sites shut down AI images as Getty and Unsplash implement outright bans
It looks like the photography world is starting to get a little sick of AI-generated imagery. Or at least, much of it is sick of it being classed as “photography”. Last week, UK-based model and photographer website PurplePort AI-generated images on its website and now it seems that so have Getty Images/iStock and the “free” stock image website Unsplash.
A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones
We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sigma complete their Classic cine lens line-up with the FF 65mm T2.5
Most of us are familiar with the name Sigma. Their photographic and video line lenses have become synonymous with affordable yet high-quality optics. But you may be less familiar with their Classic Prime line of lenses. DIYP talk to Sigma’s Jan-Willem Verschuuren to find out more. In fact, Sigma...
Loawa has released another macro lens – the 58mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO for mirrorless cameras
When it comes to macro lenses, the name that springs to mind most these days is Laowa, produced by Venus Optics. Now, they’ve added another new one to their lineup, the Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. Like Laowa’s other lenses, it’s a manual focus lens, and this one comes in four full-frame flavours. Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts.
You could soon measure blood oxygen levels with your phone camera
One of the main symptoms of COVID-19 is low levels of oxygen in a person’s blood, even when they feel fine. So when the pandemic started spreading, doctors would always measure your blood oxygen levels with a pulse oximeter: a special clip attached to your finger or ear. But...
