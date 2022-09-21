Read full article on original website
Related
How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People
Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
PETS・
I Lost Everything And Was Homeless
Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.
36 Uniquely Fun Fall Activities For Kids
Fall is probably the best season for active kids. The cool weather begs them to play outside, the harvest draws them to farms, and Halloween looms, letting the spooky fun in all season long. But it doesn’t all have to be about leaf piles and forced hikes — fun though those are. This is a season that asks you to stretch your activities and try something new. Here’s your inspiration.
KIDS・
Rest In Peace
As a general rule, I don’t think it’s healthy to get emotionally attached to anything that doesn’t have a soul, or at the very least, can’t wag its tail at you when you walk through the door. I’m talking about stuff. Inert, lifeless stuff like backpacks and bicycles. And yet I have a track record of falling in love with certain pieces of gear, to the point where I’m blind to their obvious faults and actually offended when someone suggests I upgrade. Why would I get a new puffy jacket? Just because all of the down has fallen out of this one and it has so many patches I look like a NASCAR driver? But I was wearing this jacket the first time I got frostbite! I can’t just get rid of it. We’ve seen things together!
Comments / 0