Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Doug Jensen guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Springfield Man Arrested on Felony Charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
The 23-year-old was charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Springfield man has been arrested on felony charges for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Brody, 23, reportedly entered the Capitol just after 2 p.m. alongside four associates, with whom he...
Capitol police officer testifies in Jan. 6 trial of Doug Jensen
WASHINGTON D.C. — A U.S. Capitol police officer took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Doug Jensen. The Des Moines man is charged with multiple felony counts for his action during the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Officer Eugene Goodman was one of four officers to testify Wednesday. Videos show […]
wtae.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track Jan. 6 suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons
EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
fox5dc.com
No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
WUSA
DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
rockvillenights.com
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
beckersasc.com
Washington physician suspended indefinitely for inappropriate conduct
Spokane, Wash., physician Thomas Osten, MD, was suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine anywhere in the state after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with patients, CBS affiliate KREM reported Sept. 20. In April 2021, Dr. Osten allegedly raised a patient's shirt without consent and made inappropriate comments about her appearance and...
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Takoma Park
Hugh M. Dennis Jr., 59, of Washington, D.C. was charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing it and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Takoma Park Police officers responded to the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue at the Quality...
Remembering former Maryland leader David Harrington
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — People across Prince George’s County are mourning the loss of former Maryland senator and Prince George’s County leader David C. Harrington. He passed away on Monday, but his impact started in the town of Bladensburg as the first African-American mayor. “It is such an honor to say I knew […]
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic
What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said. Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Faces Federal Charges for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in the Death of a Minor Victim
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, age 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.
