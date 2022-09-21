Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – MLB – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight, Yanks win 7-5
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seventh when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled he had not checked his swing and had struck out. Judge gestured at the umpire and then waved in disgust while walking back to the dugout. Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
Comments / 0