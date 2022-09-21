Read full article on original website
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone
Trump is complaining in private about Ron DeSantis stealing his thunder, per Rolling Stone. Two sources close to Trump say he is annoyed at the attention DeSantis is getting. Last week, DeSantis sent planeloads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a political stunt. Former President Donald Trump is complaining to...
Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'
Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
Ron DeSantis defended leaflets given to migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard which promised them cash and jobs
DeSantis has been accused of persuading migrants with false promises contained in brochures meant for a different class of person.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard by plane as an anti-liberal stunt. The locals pulled together to help them.
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was apparently trying to expose hollowness in liberal support for migrants, but locals banded together to help them.
