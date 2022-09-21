ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
