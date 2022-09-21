Read full article on original website
KBUR
Human jawbone found in Iowa River in August likely from prehistoric period
Marshall County, IA- The state archeologist has determined a jawbone found in a remote area of the Iowa River likely belonged to a prehistoric man. Radio Iowa reports that someone on the Marshall County Conservation Staff discovered the bone in early August while conducting a wildlife survey. The jawbone, which is the strongest bone on the human face, was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. It was confirmed to be human, but with no modern significance.
KBUR
Rockford woman given jail time for scheme to take unemployment benefits
Rockford, IA- A Rockford woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for a scheme that netted her unemployment benefits from several states. Radio Iowa reports that the US Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall used the names of other people to collect COVID-19 unemployment benefits from Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois.
