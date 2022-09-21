Marshall County, IA- The state archeologist has determined a jawbone found in a remote area of the Iowa River likely belonged to a prehistoric man. Radio Iowa reports that someone on the Marshall County Conservation Staff discovered the bone in early August while conducting a wildlife survey. The jawbone, which is the strongest bone on the human face, was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. It was confirmed to be human, but with no modern significance.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO