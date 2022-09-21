Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a First Alert Weather day so download the weather app and secure or cover your outdoor items. There will be a quick round of showers and even a stray thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon before we get a break with sunshine. That will allow for a big warm-up with highs above normal in the mid-80s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt's the last full day of summer and it's certainly going to feel like it. This evening a cold front will pass bringing strong to severe storms and heavy downpours....
Cool weather, few showers expected through Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Dust off the sweatshirts and sweaters and gear up for a big temperature change that will have it feeling like fall. Gusty winds will bring cooler weather and a few showers through the day, and high temperatures will struggle to get back into the low to mid 60s.
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
Pittsburgh doc: We’re in for a rough flu season
PITTSBURGH — Doctors are warning we’re in for a severe flu season this year and explained why more people — especially children — may be at risk. Friday is the first full day of fall and some doctors said they are already seeing an increase in flu cases.
Hundreds of Pittsburgh homes under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the...
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
Interstate 79 Neville Island Bridge to close southbound this weekend, detour in effect
PITTSBURGH — The Neville Island Bridge on Interstate 79 will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend due to an ongoing construction project. PennDOT said a full southbound closure will begin at about 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. It's the final scheduled closure in a series of four weekend closures.
Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin
BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on barrier at Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer became stuck on a barrier at a Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh. The vehicle became stuck at Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street while heading onto the ramp toward Monroeville. There were no reports of injuries. A wrecker was called out to help remove...
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisory
Following a water main break on Thursday night, multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods have been placed under a boil water advisory by the PWSA. At approximately 8:15 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, a water main on Steuben Street broke, causing water pressure loss in multiple neighborhoods, including:
Logans Ferry Road reopens to traffic in Plum
Friday has come early for drivers who use Logans Ferry Road in Plum. “Logans Ferry Road has reopened to traffic,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Thursday afternoon. Logans Ferry had been closed between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, since Aug. 2 while crews from Plum Contracting worked to repair a landslide.
Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River
Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30. Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion. The large, open space provides for...
Evans City Crash Snarls Morning Commute
One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project underway
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project has people who live in the area excited to know the Allegheny County bridge is being replaced. Bridge work underway: See it in the video above. Helen Cardillo said, "It's amazing to watch." "It's...
Some Of The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh
Monogahela’s Triple B Farms opens its orchard to customers every year for pick-your-own apples. The orchard is currently open for picking on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they offer a number of different varieties, which change weekly due to ripening and weather changes. Triple B grows Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Gala, Mutsu, Cameo and more. Plus, the farm also has hayrides, a corn maze and fun activities for kids of all ages during their Fall Fun weekends, which opens Sept. 24, 2022.
