ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a First Alert Weather day so download the weather app and secure or cover your outdoor items. There will be a quick round of showers and even a stray thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon before we get a break with sunshine. That will allow for a big warm-up with highs above normal in the mid-80s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt's the last full day of summer and it's certainly going to feel like it. This evening a cold front will pass bringing strong to severe storms and heavy downpours....
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Hundreds of Pittsburgh homes under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin

BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
HARRISON CITY, PA
macaronikid.com

When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road reopens to traffic in Plum

Friday has come early for drivers who use Logans Ferry Road in Plum. “Logans Ferry Road has reopened to traffic,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Thursday afternoon. Logans Ferry had been closed between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, since Aug. 2 while crews from Plum Contracting worked to repair a landslide.
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River

Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30. Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion. The large, open space provides for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Evans City Crash Snarls Morning Commute

One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
EVANS CITY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Some Of The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

Monogahela’s Triple B Farms opens its orchard to customers every year for pick-your-own apples. The orchard is currently open for picking on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they offer a number of different varieties, which change weekly due to ripening and weather changes. Triple B grows Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Gala, Mutsu, Cameo and more. Plus, the farm also has hayrides, a corn maze and fun activities for kids of all ages during their Fall Fun weekends, which opens Sept. 24, 2022.
WEXFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy