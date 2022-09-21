ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Shallcross to be Season 27 'Bachelor'

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg9kl_0i4AW6XF00

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Zach Shallcross, a front-runner in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, has been announced as the new Bachelor.

Host Jesse Palmer made the announcement Tuesday night during the season finale of The Bachelorette.

Shallcross, 26, is a California native and works as a tech executive.

"There's no words. I'm just taking this in right now. . . this is pretty incredible," he replied when Palmer asked how he felt about being the next Bachelor. "I'm obviously really nervous but honestly this is once-in-a-lifetime, awesome, incredible opportunity."

Shallcross was in love with Recchia and made it to the Final 3 during the Bachelorette. Their heartbreaking split was a surprise to fans of the show.

Shallcross said he spent a lot of time with family and took time to figure out what he wants after the show.

"And I also went to the gym a lot," he said.

Shallcross said he is ready to "find his best friend and walk away with someone for the rest of my life."

