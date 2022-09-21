Texas City ISD

· La Marque High School Homecoming is next week.

The La Marque High School has some fun spirit days planned for Sept. 26-30.

A Stroll Down Homecoming Monday, Sept. 26 - Bling Down Monday: Student Council will be handing out Mardi Gras beads

Second Line event pep rally schedule Tuesday, Sept. 27

Fat Tuesday: Wear Mardi Gras apparel

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Wayback Wednesday: Wear throwback attire

Bonfire night from 6-8 p.m. on the school campus closest to FM 1765.

Food Trucks on site; bring the whole family!

Thursday, Sept. 29 - French Quarter Day: Freshmen wear Green; Sophomores wear Purple; Juniors wear Black, and Senors wear Gold/Yellow

Friday, Sept. 30 - Cougar Spirit Day: Go all out in your Blue and Gold; Homecoming Game at 7 p.m. at TCISD Stadium against Wharton

All items worn must meet dress code standards.

Sounds like the Cougars are going to let the good times roll!

Laissez les bons temps rouler!