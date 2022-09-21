Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 1030 PM MST At 939 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Sonoita, or 13 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northeast at 5 mph. Additional storms were developing near Green Valley and Amado. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 19 between mile markers 24 and 41. Route 82 between mile markers 29 and 37. Route 83 between mile markers 30 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 513 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Maricopa, or 11 miles west of Sun Lakes, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Firebird Lake, Ak-Chin Village and Santan. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 163 and 175. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 157 and 162. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 35 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Cottonwood Creek and First Water Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 559 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seville, or near Gilbert, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park and Higley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 179 and 184. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 160 and 173. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 33 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Northwest Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 615 PM MST At 538 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbert City Hall, or over Gilbert, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Fiesta Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport and Higley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 178 and 188. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 172. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 31 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 738 PM MST, radar indicated up to 2.5 inches of rain in the warned area. This has caused an increased in flow on the Tonto Creek upstream of Tonto Basin, with the creek rising over one foot already. Increased flow in the Tonto Creek will occur through Tonto Basin and impact low water crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding along Tonto Creek. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, southwest Pima. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe. This will cause small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
