dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
Flying bikes now for sale, but the price is leaving sticker shock
A taste of technology reminiscent of “Star Wars” or “The Jetsons” landed in Detroit, Mich., this month during the annual North American International Auto Show: a flying bike.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
You've seen the World's Largest Rubber Duck in Detroit, but here's her backstory
The Detroit skyline gained a new addition this past week. She's tall, yellow, and shaped like a rubber duck. In fact, her name is Mama Duck and she is the world's largest rubber duck to exist.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another milestone hit during construction of Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway
DETROIT – Construction on another major portion of the Joe Louis Greenway project began on Friday, the Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue section has broken ground and is expected to be complete next year. The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile path that connects parks and neighborhoods...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Auto Show concerts in Hart Plaza kick back up on Wednesday and entry is free
DETROIT – Have you gotten a chance to check out the outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show yet? Did you know that entry is free?. While there are no cars to look at here, adding Hart Plaza to the Detroit Auto Show gives the event a lot more room and opportunity for entertainment for people of all ages.
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old won't let Moroun company buy her out of Detroit's Cadillac Heights
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ninety-two year-old Savannah Lewis is one of the last few holdouts in a land grab in Detroit's Cadillac Heights neighborhood. "At my age I’m darn near 100," she said. "What the heck, I look like (I'm) buying another house?" Since 1962 she’s called this place...
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan
Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
downriversundaytimes.com
Damaged vehicle found at dealership
SOUTHGATE — A 2019 Chevy Equinox with significant front-end damage was discovered at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Dick Genthe Chevrolet, 15600 Eureka Road. The vehicle’s front bumper was stored in the back seat of the vehicle. It was not known whether the crash...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
fox2detroit.com
Video shows victim carjacked while trying to sell car at Taylor gas station
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Adam Shaheen was trying to sell a car on Craigslist, he did everything the police said. He met the alleged buyer in public, at a gas station, during the day - but that didn't stop the ‘buyer’ from taking his $14,000 BMW.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
