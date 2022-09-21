ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Another milestone hit during construction of Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway

DETROIT – Construction on another major portion of the Joe Louis Greenway project began on Friday, the Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue section has broken ground and is expected to be complete next year. The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile path that connects parks and neighborhoods...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland

People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
WESTLAND, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Damaged vehicle found at dealership

SOUTHGATE — A 2019 Chevy Equinox with significant front-end damage was discovered at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Dick Genthe Chevrolet, 15600 Eureka Road. The vehicle’s front bumper was stored in the back seat of the vehicle. It was not known whether the crash...
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI

