Putin’s ‘all instruments’ remark perceived as nuclear threat as Russia mobilizes some 300,000 reservists

What happens if Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine? Biden has a choice to make
Russian forces are in retreat yet Nato still holds back for fear of what a humiliated Putin might do. But now is precisely the time to step up the pressure
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
Ukraine news LIVE: US warns Vladimir Putin will face ‘consequences’ if madman uses nuclear weapons on Ukrainian troops
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has sent a fierce WARNING of "consequences" to Vladimir Putin if he was use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine. In a preview for this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked Joe Biden what words he would offer Putin if he is considering using nuclear weapons.
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Putin issuing nuclear threats to cover up ‘catastrophic failure’ in Ukraine, says Truss
Vladimir Putin’s threats of nuclear retaliation against the West were today blasted by Liz Truss as a desperate attempt to justify the "catastrophic failure" of his invasion of Ukraine.Ms Truss’s comments came after US president Joe Biden accused Putin of making “overt nuclear threats” to Europe and vowed that Washington will “stand in solidarity” against Russian aggression.As world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Putin sparked fears of a spiral into nuclear conflict by warning that Moscow was ready to use “all the means at our disposal” in its defence and adding: “It’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
US says Russia buying North Korean artillery in sign that sanctions are weighing on its military
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
Russian troops are pushed back to the BORDER in some regions with Putin's men 'fleeing like Olympic sprinters' - as furious Vlad strikes power grid with missiles as revenge
Ukraine has chased Russian troops back across the border after recapturing dozens of towns and key cities in a stunning counter-attack that has dealt yet another humiliating defeat to Putin's military. Videos that emerged Sunday afternoon and Monday morning appeared to show Kyiv's men at a border crossing with Russia...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
Putin escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation and further...
