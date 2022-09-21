The only employee of the Monona East Side Business Alliance says he’s still trying to figure out why he was suddenly fired earlier this month. During his two years as executive director of the nonprofit MESBA, formerly known as the Monona Chamber of Commerce, Devin Renner gained attention for his unconventional approach, which included creating the braggadocious memes that fill the Discover Monona Facebook page, organizing a Halloween class to teach locals to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and commissioning an app that lets Monona residents order pizza and pay their light bill in one place.

MONONA, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO