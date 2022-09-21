Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
livability.com
All Are Welcome in Madison, WI
Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
nbc15.com
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Survey: Black employees left out of higher positions in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — As progressive and inclusive as Madison likes to promote itself as being, a minority-based organization provided a wake-up call on Wednesday: African Americans are routinely getting passed up for promotions and leadership positions. Over the past year, the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison ran a...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
captimes.com
UW System first-year enrollment up, total students down from 2021
New student enrollment at the University of Wisconsin System’s main campuses is at its highest in the past four years, according to estimates released Thursday based on the first day of classes. The number of new students, including freshmen and first-year transfers at the System’s 13 universities, is about...
RELATED PEOPLE
captimes.com
Head of Monona’s chamber of commerce says he was fired without notice
The only employee of the Monona East Side Business Alliance says he’s still trying to figure out why he was suddenly fired earlier this month. During his two years as executive director of the nonprofit MESBA, formerly known as the Monona Chamber of Commerce, Devin Renner gained attention for his unconventional approach, which included creating the braggadocious memes that fill the Discover Monona Facebook page, organizing a Halloween class to teach locals to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and commissioning an app that lets Monona residents order pizza and pay their light bill in one place.
captimes.com
Black women artists speak out about unfair treatment in Madison
In the wake of an ongoing controversy over the treatment of artist Lilada Gee at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Gee and four other Black women artists talked Tuesday evening at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus about what the city needs to do to be more inclusive and safe for artists of color.
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
livability.com
In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI
Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
wisconsinlife.org
Baraboo family finds healing in lavender
Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
nbc15.com
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 bonus for thousands of city employees
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is pushing a proposal that could get thousands of city employees some extra cash by early next year.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
Comments / 0