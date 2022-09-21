ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Live Sports

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YJNi_0i4ATX0A00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Dominique Williams brought a live sports update to viewers. For more on live sports, watch the video above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Zoo to You

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, joins NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins for today’s segment of Zoo to You. Be sure to watch the video above to see what animal is featured today.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Sept. 22, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Thursday, September 22, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today : Louisiana Chicken Festival

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning discuss the Louisiana Chicken Festival that is happening in Dubach, La this weekend, September 23, 2022 through September 24th. For more details about the festival, watch the video above.
DUBACH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Mayor’s Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mayor Staci Mitchell of West Monroe joins NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss what is happening in the city of West Monroe. For more details, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit

Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. All schools in Monroe went on lockdown this...
BASTROP, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Williams
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#News Today
MyArkLaMiss

LDCC & ULM sign Memorandum of Understanding

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Delta Community College and the University of Louisiana Monroe have joined together in signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the name of higher education. We are singing a Memorandum of Understanding with ULM that will allow us to work together more closely than ever before where students can seamlessly go between […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fender bender leads to fists

Grambling Police arrested a man Monday after he punched a motorist who backed into his sister’s car. Officers responded to B. T. Woodard Circle regarding a minor vehicle accident. The driver said he was backing out of a parking space and collided with a vehicle parked behind him that was not in a parking space. He said he contacted the owner of the vehicle, but a man came at him stating, “You hit my sister’s car.” The man then punched him in the face and went in an apartment.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer

“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Discover Monroe-West Monroe to host Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host their second annual Monroe-West Monroe pumpkin decorating contest in October. Participants can submit their pumpkins October 3, 2022, through October 24th and winners will be announced October 26th. Participants are encouraged to decorate their pumpkin using a Monroe-West Monroe theme, and highlight the great things […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy