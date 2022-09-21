NBC 10 News Today: Live Sports

Grambling Police arrested a man Monday after he punched a motorist who backed into his sister’s car. Officers responded to B. T. Woodard Circle regarding a minor vehicle accident. The driver said he was backing out of a parking space and collided with a vehicle parked behind him that was not in a parking space. He said he contacted the owner of the vehicle, but a man came at him stating, “You hit my sister’s car.” The man then punched him in the face and went in an apartment.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO