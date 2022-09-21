Read full article on original website
Annetta Clark
Annetta M. Clark, 54 of Castine, Ohio, passed away on Friday September 23, 2022 at 4:05 AM at her residence. Annetta was born May 25, 1968 in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Buster Meade and Gayle Cox. Annetta was a 1986 graduate of Greenville High School; her favorite...
Dave Knapp Ford held their second Annual Mustang Roundup
Although a Friday, more than 20 Mustangs and their owners found their way to the second annual Mustang Roundup, hosted by Dave Knapp Ford. The oldest car at this Roundup was a 1966 Mustang Convertible with the extremely rare bench seat. Only about 3000 Mustangs Convertibles with this bench seat were built in this year.
Officer William Daugherty sworn in
Welcome to the Greenville Police Department, Officer William Daugherty. Officer Daugherty was sworn in on Monday by Mayor Steve Willman in the Council Chambers. He previously worked as a patrol officer for Lewisburg PD, Arcanum PD, and is currently serving in the Army reserves. Congratulations Officer Daugherty and welcome to...
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue to perform for high school students
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of fifty-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
Retired Darke County Deputy Participates in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, retired Darke County Deputy Rick Genovesi participated in Kentucky State Police Foundation’s Run to Remember 5K. Genovesi took third place in the men’s 50-59 age group. Genovesi says, “It was a privilege to represent the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in this event honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the citizens in our Country.”
Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department
The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
Greenville City: Gas & Electric Aggregation Information
The City of Greenville would like to remind residents that we are part of a governmental aggregation program which may save money for residents and small commercial consumers on their gas and electric bills. If interested in joining, the information to do so is follows:. Important facts about aggregation:. aggregated...
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
What you want to know about the GCS Cafeteria
It is 7:00 in the morning and all you can hear is the sound of pans being placed on countertops, ovens. getting warmed up, buckets of disinfect being filled and small morning talks to prepare for the day. The. cooks are starting to assemble their entrees and vegetables, others are...
