chathamstartribune.com
Majority of PCS parents and teachers OK with dress code
According to surveys conducted by Pittsylvania County Schools, most parents and teachers do not want to see changes to the county’s dress code. The results of the surveys were discussed at a Dress Code Committee meeting on Sept. 8, where 23 people participated. In his report at the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, Superintendent Mark Jones said the committee reviewed the current dress code, edits made by the division’s attorney, and the survey data.
chathamstartribune.com
Slate set for contested Danville School Board race
Unlike some prior elections, Danville voters will have some options this fall when they vote to fill three open School Board seats, and a fourth partial-term seat. Five candidates are on the ballot to fill three full-term seats. Only one of them is an incumbent. Tyquan Graves is running for a second term on the panel. He currently serves as the School Board’s vice-chair. The other two incumbents, Board Chairman Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins, are not seeking re-election.
WBTM
All Danville Schools Earn Accreditation
The Virginia Department of Education released state accreditation ratings for 2022-23 on Thursday afternoon for the first time since the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All ten Danville Public Schools were either fully accredited or accredited with conditions. Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School...
WBTM
Martinsville Historic District Added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register, including the Martinsville Historic District. A release from the department explains why the Martinsville Historic District was added:. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville originally was listed in 1998 and a...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requests special election to fill vacancy
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking to temporarily fill a seat on its Board of Supervisors. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to request a special election in November to fill the Banister Election District vacancy. This comes after a recent retirement from the position. The...
WSET
Pierce Street Renaissance Historic District Undergoing Updates
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Volunteers are helping maintain the Pierce Street Community Garden in Lynchburg. Emily finds out how you can help and the exciting renovations happening in the Pierce Street Renaissance Historic District!
WDBJ7.com
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A “hold and secure” status has been lifted at Addison Middle School in Roanoke after a report of a potential threat Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools says the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Normal instruction has resumed and police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.
WSLS
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
WBTM
Danville Treasurers Office Recognized for Accreditation
The City of Danville Treasurers office was recognized Tuesday at Danville City Councils meeting for earning accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. The treasurers office was one of 71 offices in the state to earn accreditation. The office had to pass an outside audit with no finding of...
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
WBTM
Danville Police Chief Withdraws from Consideration for Job in Colorado
The Danville Police Chief has withdrawn his name from consideration for the same position at a station in Colorado. Danville Police Chief Scott Booth was contacted last month about the Police Chief opening in Aurora, Colorado. According to the Danville Register & Bee, Booth, who was one of three finalists...
School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. A spokeswoman for Henry County Schools says the crash happened on Friday morning when a car crossed the double lines on River Road and struck the bus on the left side There […]
WDBJ7.com
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, family lifesaving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use at the scene of a crash. Driving through rain on a rural road this month, according to the university, junior Gabby Cain rounded a corner and came...
chathamstartribune.com
Grant will help unlock cemetery’s mysteries
A new grant will allow cutting-edge technology yield more information about a cemetery in Danville. The City of Danville was awarded a Certified Local Government grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. It will allow crews to use ground-penetrating radar to unlock more secrets from Freedmans Cemetery on Lee Street.
WBTM
WBTM
River District Association Named Semifinalist for Great American Main Street Award
The River District Association has been named a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach™ to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtown’s.
Video of student striking Ragsdale High School administrator circulates on social media
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WSET
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
WSLS
Two students hospitalized with minor injuries after crash involving Henry County school bus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two students are in the hospital with minor injuries following a crash involving a Henry County school bus, according to Monica Hatchett, the director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. School officials say bus 113 had been driving on River Road toward Bassett High...
Roanoke, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke football team will have a game with Northside High School on September 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
