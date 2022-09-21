ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
TROY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues

Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
OXFORD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department

The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
GREENVILLE, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
consistentlycurious.com

What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent

If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Rita Helen Barhorst

Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions

DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Susan Eileen Hill

Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
GREENVILLE, OH

