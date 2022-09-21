Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
countynewsonline.org
Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department
The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
consistentlycurious.com
What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent
If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
countynewsonline.org
Rita Helen Barhorst
Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
Is it safe to get both Covid booster and flu shots at once?
DAYTON — Flu season is coming as well as a possibility for people to still catch Covid-19 this fall. With both of those viruses circling at the same time, people are wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and Covid-19 booster all at once. >>What to...
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
Amber Alert canceled, Ohio children found
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Yellow Springs beginning preparations for annual street fair
YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is gearing up for its annual street fair. The event had been cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking...
Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’
DAYTON, SPRINGFIELD — Active shooter reports at two different area high schools Friday have been deemed a hoax by police. Dayton Police crews were dispatched to Belmont High School on the report of an active shooter in the school at 10:22 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the City of Dayton.
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
countynewsonline.org
Susan Eileen Hill
Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
