Missouri State

St. Louis, MO
Missouri Government
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
flatlandkc.org

Missouri Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election

Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, and with the balance of...
KSDK

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
Eric Schmitt
Roy Blunt
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Little Apple Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KMOV

Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
KFVS12

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
MISSOURI STATE

