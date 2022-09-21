Read full article on original website
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
KSDK
VERIFY: Was the change-of-address deadline erased for Missouri voters who switch counties?
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will head to the polls to decide on candidates and issues for the 2022 midterm election. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 12, but what happens if you moved within the state between the registration deadline and Election Day? Will you still be able to vote?
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
FOX 2 interviews Senate candidate Schmitt after NFIB endorsement
On a steamy Wednesday in O’Fallon, Missouri, state Attorney General and Senate candidate Eric Schmitt toured Specialized Collision Center with its owner, Jack Schroeder.
flatlandkc.org
Missouri Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election
Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, and with the balance of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s NAACP Opposes Income Tax Cuts in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri NAACP is among the groups opposed to the state income tax cut plan in the special legislative session. Brent Palm reports:
KSDK
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
Missouri Democrats decline to support legal weed amendment
Amendment 3, backed by Legal Missouri 2022, has faced some pushback from state Democrats. John Payne, the campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, told KMOX that he’s not surprised about the lack of Democratic support.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KMOV
Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll
MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
