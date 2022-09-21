Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
Rochester police and Mayor aim to crack down on businesses and properties linked to shootings
The mayor’s office plans to crack down on places holding what the city deems “illegal gatherings” boiling over into shootings.
wdkx.com
City Officials Announced The Passing Of An City Firefighter
City Of Rochester officials announced that a Rochester Firefighter Elvis Reyes died after complications from having surgery. Elvis Reyes served 20 years with the department.
RPD: Suspect in custody after drawing gun at man on Longview Terr.
Captain Sam Lucyshyn addressed the increase in city violence, saying there's been a 150% rise in Rochester shootings since 2020.
City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another
The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Board of Supervisors declare Wayne County a “gun friendly county”
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Wayne County has declared itself a “gun friendly county.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors website says the board made the declaration at its meeting on Tuesday. The declaration says: “The County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county which shall mean...
Rochester felon convicted for 2021 high-speed chase, possessing firearm
During the chase, the vehicle struck approximately seven vehicles and nearly hit a pedestrian.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
WHEC TV-10
Greece police looking for license plate burglars
Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
wdkx.com
Monroe County To Fund 40 Programs From $144 Million Federal American Rescue Plan Act
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the community organizations and vendors who will receive a share of the county’s $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. 40 initiatives will be funded with the hope that they bring positive change in the high-priority areas the county designated: workforce development and economic recovery, public health/wellness, and more. ARPA was signed into law in March of 2021 and allocated $1.9 trillion in federal emergency relief and recovery funds. Monroe County got $144,080,127 in local fiscal recovery funds. Click Here To See Where The Money Is Going.
NY Attorney General: RPD sergeant murdered Rochester 911 phone operator
At 9:18 a.m., New York State Police located Williams by pinging his phone, and found him dead in his car at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Rochester Shootings
Rochester police have made no arrests in three shootings -- spanning one hour -- that left one man dead, and four people wounded. Police don't believe the shootings are related. The first happened around 9:30 on Wilson Street, off Hudson Avenue. A man in his 20s has life-threatening wounds. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
13 WHAM
AG: RPD sergeant murdered 911 dispatcher before taking own life
Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty Rochester Police Department sergeant murdered a 911 dispatcher in her home hours before taking his own life earlier this year, according to a report released Wednesday from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation. Janet Jordan, 35, was found shot...
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
iheart.com
AG's Office Confirms Murder-Suicide Involving RPD Officer
The Attorney General's Office confirms the deaths of an off-duty Rochester police officer and a city 911 dispatcher were a murder-suicide. RPD Sergeant Melvin Williams shot 35-year-old Janet Jordan to death inside Jordan's home on Wetmore Park back in March. Williams's body was found later that same day in a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
Comments / 1