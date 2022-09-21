Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the community organizations and vendors who will receive a share of the county’s $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. 40 initiatives will be funded with the hope that they bring positive change in the high-priority areas the county designated: workforce development and economic recovery, public health/wellness, and more. ARPA was signed into law in March of 2021 and allocated $1.9 trillion in federal emergency relief and recovery funds. Monroe County got $144,080,127 in local fiscal recovery funds. Click Here To See Where The Money Is Going.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO