City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another

The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Greece police looking for license plate burglars

Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
Monroe County To Fund 40 Programs From $144 Million Federal American Rescue Plan Act

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the community organizations and vendors who will receive a share of the county’s $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. 40 initiatives will be funded with the hope that they bring positive change in the high-priority areas the county designated: workforce development and economic recovery, public health/wellness, and more. ARPA was signed into law in March of 2021 and allocated $1.9 trillion in federal emergency relief and recovery funds. Monroe County got $144,080,127 in local fiscal recovery funds. Click Here To See Where The Money Is Going.
1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Rochester Shootings

Rochester police have made no arrests in three shootings -- spanning one hour -- that left one man dead, and four people wounded. Police don't believe the shootings are related. The first happened around 9:30 on Wilson Street, off Hudson Avenue. A man in his 20s has life-threatening wounds. The...
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
AG: RPD sergeant murdered 911 dispatcher before taking own life

Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty Rochester Police Department sergeant murdered a 911 dispatcher in her home hours before taking his own life earlier this year, according to a report released Wednesday from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation. Janet Jordan, 35, was found shot...
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
AG's Office Confirms Murder-Suicide Involving RPD Officer

The Attorney General's Office confirms the deaths of an off-duty Rochester police officer and a city 911 dispatcher were a murder-suicide. RPD Sergeant Melvin Williams shot 35-year-old Janet Jordan to death inside Jordan's home on Wetmore Park back in March. Williams's body was found later that same day in a...
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester

​​GATES, N.Y. — ​A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
